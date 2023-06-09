NewsVideos
Deshhit: Modi's masterstroke, Pakistan in tension!

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
When PM Modi called Saudi Arabia, Pakistan started getting jealous. Pakistan is feeling that now even Muslim countries do not like it because of asking for loan.

