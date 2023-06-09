NewsVideos
Deshhit: Pakistan badly trapped in the debt trap!

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
India's economy is running at full speed, on the other hand Pakistan's speed is 0.29%. Pakistan had earlier estimated 5 percent. According to the new report, till 2024, Pakistan will continue to repay its debt.

