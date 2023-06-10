NewsVideos
Deshhit: Pakistan has bowl in hand...but increased defense budget by 15 percent

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
Shahbaz government of Pakistan has presented the budget yesterday. After which once again the Pakistanis have been disappointed. Beggar Pakistan has kept a defense budget of Rs 1.8 lakh crore this time.

Baat Pate Ki: Terrorists were trying to leave the country, Gujarat ATS busted
BJP spokesperson's attack- Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and says that democracy has ended in the country
WTC Final 2023: Australia's mountain of runs, big hope from Rohit
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan LIVE: CM Shivraj Chouhan's big gift to 'beloved sisters'
Meta To Launch New Feature To Create Stickers In Messenger Using ChatGPT-Style Instructions
