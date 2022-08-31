NewsVideos

Deshhit: Pakistan's 'Honey Trap Attack'!

ISI's plan against India has been revealed, which is named 'Operation Hyderabad'. Under which ISI has opened call centers in many cities of Pakistan so that by calling Indian Army personnel and trying to collect information from them.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:10 PM IST
ISI's plan against India has been revealed, which is named 'Operation Hyderabad'. Under which ISI has opened call centers in many cities of Pakistan so that by calling Indian Army personnel and trying to collect information from them.

All Videos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ten-day Ganeshotsav begins
8:54
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ten-day Ganeshotsav begins
Deshhit Super 30: Questions raised on demolition of madrasa in Assam
4:34
Deshhit Super 30: Questions raised on demolition of madrasa in Assam
Agenda India Ka: Why did America stop Chinook flight?
32:20
Agenda India Ka: Why did America stop Chinook flight?
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 31, 2022
7:43
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 31, 2022
Security forces get 'Mahindra Marksman' against terror in Jammu and Kashmir
2:44
Security forces get 'Mahindra Marksman' against terror in Jammu and Kashmir

Trending Videos

8:54
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ten-day Ganeshotsav begins
4:34
Deshhit Super 30: Questions raised on demolition of madrasa in Assam
32:20
Agenda India Ka: Why did America stop Chinook flight?
7:43
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 31, 2022
2:44
Security forces get 'Mahindra Marksman' against terror in Jammu and Kashmir
Deshhit,Honey trap,Pakistan,Pakistan honey trap,honey trap case,Indian Army honey trap,ISI honey trap,pak honey trap case,honey trap gang,pakistan honey trap plan,army jawan honey trap,rewari man honey trap,Pakistan ISI honey trap,Pakistan news,honey trap plan of pakistan,honey trap indian army,army jawan in pakistan honey trap,pakistani agency honey trap,honey trap case in hindi,honey trap call center,