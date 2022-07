Deshhit: Pictures from Putin's Iran trip worries America

Pictures have many meanings in politics, whereas, in International politics, its meaning increases manifold. We are going to talk about the picture that has caused worries for Super Power America.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 12:28 AM IST

