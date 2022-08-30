Deshhit: Protests erupt in Iraq after Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr announces retirement from politics

The situation in Iraq is becoming similar to what was happening in Sri Lanka a few weeks ago. When Iraq's Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr announced his retirement from politics, his supporters created a ruckus in Baghdad. Protesters occupied Rashtrapati Bhavan. There were clashes between the supporters of Al-Sadr and the security forces at many places.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 10:24 PM IST

