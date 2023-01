videoDetails

Deshhit: So now Pakistan will become Afghanistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) has given a direct challenge to the Government of Pakistan and its army. The economic condition of Pakistan is going very bad and it is on the verge of becoming a pauper. So according to the same news, the General of Pakistan does the work of property dealing. Now common people have taken to the streets against Pakistan in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).