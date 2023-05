videoDetails

Deshhit: The eyes of these 7 people on the throne of Islamabad... Pakistan's Game Of Thrones

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

Once again civil war has broken out in Pakistan due to the chair fight. There is a street fight between the Sharif family and Imran Khan in the fight for power. So there is also the Pakistan Army President Asim Munir in the race for the chair and sitting on the throne of Islamabad.