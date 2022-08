Deshhit: US to sell weapons worth $ 1.1 billion to Taiwan

You will see from the lens of Zee News how Taiwan has made preparations to save its cities from China. Amidst tensions with China, the US has made preparations to sell weapons worth $ 1.1 billion to Taiwan.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

You will see from the lens of Zee News how Taiwan has made preparations to save its cities from China. Amidst tensions with China, the US has made preparations to sell weapons worth $ 1.1 billion to Taiwan.