NewsVideos

Deshhit: Why did the Pakistanis pushed away their?

One out of every seven people in Pakistan is currently suffering from floods. People living in Pakistan claim that in the last 75 years they have not seen such destruction. In the meantime, the Pakistani army did such a thing after which the Pakistanis pushed their army away.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 10:44 PM IST
One out of every seven people in Pakistan is currently suffering from floods. People living in Pakistan claim that in the last 75 years they have not seen such destruction. In the meantime, the Pakistani army did such a thing after which the Pakistanis pushed their army away.

All Videos

This Man in Supertech’s Emerald Court Overslept On Demolition Day
This Man in Supertech’s Emerald Court Overslept On Demolition Day
Mix this green leaf in milk, you can get relief from kidney stone and depression
1:29
Mix this green leaf in milk, you can get relief from kidney stone and depression
Deshhit: What did Ghulam Nabi Azad say about his proximity to PM Modi?
9:37
Deshhit: What did Ghulam Nabi Azad say about his proximity to PM Modi?
Deshhit: Yogi's bulldozer providing justice to daughters and sisters
8:43
Deshhit: Yogi's bulldozer providing justice to daughters and sisters
Deshhit: Why did Shahrukh kill Ankita?
8:45
Deshhit: Why did Shahrukh kill Ankita?

Trending Videos

This Man in Supertech’s Emerald Court Overslept On Demolition Day
1:29
Mix this green leaf in milk, you can get relief from kidney stone and depression
9:37
Deshhit: What did Ghulam Nabi Azad say about his proximity to PM Modi?
8:43
Deshhit: Yogi's bulldozer providing justice to daughters and sisters
8:45
Deshhit: Why did Shahrukh kill Ankita?
Deshhit,flood in pakistan,floods in pakistan 2022,flood in pakistan 2022,floods in pakistan,Pakistan floods,pakistan floods 2022,pakistan flood 2022,Pakistan,Pakistan flood,selab in pakistan 2022,floods in pakistan 2022 today,flood pakistan 2022,flood pakistan 2022 today,flood in pakistan 2022 today,floods pakistan,Pakistan news,Floods,pakistan flood today,flash floods pakistan,rain in pakistan,pakistan flood news,flood in pakistan today,