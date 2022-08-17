NewsVideos

Deshhit: Why is Pakistan getting restless with the Doval's plan?

India and Russia are preparing a common strategy against terrorism. That's why NSA Ajit Doval is in Moscow. Doval has not weakened India's presence in Afghanistan despite the closeness between the Taliban and Pakistan. This is the reason why Doval's visit to Russia is making the Pakistani government restless.

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 10:39 PM IST
All Videos

