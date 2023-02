videoDetails

Deshhit: Will PM Modi become a peacemaker in Russia-Ukraine war?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 10:44 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed several issues in detail on Saturday. The statement of German Chancellor Scholz that India is changing came that India is changing. At the same time, PM Modi said that the pressure to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war should be maintained through talks.