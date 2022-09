DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

Around 2000 VVIPs from all over the world have arrived in London to pay their last farewell to Queen Elizabeth. On behalf of India, President Draupadi Murmu attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth and paid tribute to the late Queen. About one million people gathered in London for the last glimpse of the Queen.