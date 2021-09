DNA: America's gun-culture above the right to life?

The US Constitution gives its citizens the right to own guns. Whereas, to get a gun in India, first, you have to get its license, in which you have to tell why you want the weapon. According to a 2019 report, there are 63 thousand licensed gun dealers in America. In this video, know how this gun culture of America is, due to which many innocent lives have been lost so far.