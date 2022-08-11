DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism

On one hand, the President of China talks big things like peace and global partnership against terrorism, but when it comes to taking action, he starts saving terrorists. China has barred Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's main commander Abdul Rauf Azhar from being included in the list of international terrorists designated by the United Nations.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 11:58 PM IST

