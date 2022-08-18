NewsVideos

DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is not a very rich country like America, nor is the per capita income of Indian people very high. That's why we will buy the goods from where we can get it cheaper. Addressing the Indian community in Bangkok, Thailand's capital, the External Affairs Minister has spoken about crude oil imports from Russia.

|Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 12:14 AM IST
