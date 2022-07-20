NewsVideos

DNA: Analysis of Loyalty test techniques in China

If you are asked whether there can be any measure of someone's loyalty, then perhaps it will surprise you. But China claims that it has developed a system with Artificial Intelligence technology that can tell how loyal you are to someone.

Jul 20, 2022
