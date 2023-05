videoDetails

DNA Breaking: PM Shehbaz Sharif's address to the nation on Pakistan Civil War

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

After the arrest of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, there has been a civil war like situation in the whole country. After which now the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif has addressed the country.