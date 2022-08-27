DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US

America, which considers itself to be the contractor of the whole world and also distributes knowledge on human rights to India, while its own face is smeared with racism. Today, a video of an American woman of Mexican origin surfaced in which she was not only misbehaving with four Indian women but also passing racial remarks.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

America, which considers itself to be the contractor of the whole world and also distributes knowledge on human rights to India, while its own face is smeared with racism. Today, a video of an American woman of Mexican origin surfaced in which she was not only misbehaving with four Indian women but also passing racial remarks.