DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?

The US has killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in an airstrike. Zawahiri, 71, was the same terrorist who planned 9/11 attack on America. About 3 thousand people were killed in that attack. Watch in this report, how al-Zawahiri was killed.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

