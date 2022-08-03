NewsVideos

DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?

The US has killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in an airstrike. Zawahiri, 71, was the same terrorist who planned 9/11 attack on America. About 3 thousand people were killed in that attack. Watch in this report, how al-Zawahiri was killed.

|Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 12:00 AM IST
