DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March

| Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 01:32 AM IST

Today there was a firing in Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan Azadi March. Firing took place only a short distance away from Imran Khan's container. In this attack, Imran Khan has been shot in the right leg, due to which he has been badly injured. PTI workers have demonstrated after the attack on Imran Khan.