India to commission first home-built carrier INS Vikrant

On September 2, the Indian Navy is going to get INS Vikrant after a long wait of about 17 years. This is the first aircraft carrier made in India and it is a huge step by India to challenge the growing power of China in the Indian Ocean. With this, India will join the elite group of countries of the world, which are capable of making 40 thousand tonnes of aircraft carrier.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:56 PM IST

