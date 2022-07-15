NewsVideos

DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab

On one hand the roots of Islamic fundamentalism are getting stronger in India and on the other hand it is also being opposed in Islamic countries. Through the pictures from Iran, understand how women are campaigning against hijab here.

|Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
