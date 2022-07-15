DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
On one hand the roots of Islamic fundamentalism are getting stronger in India and on the other hand it is also being opposed in Islamic countries. Through the pictures from Iran, understand how women are campaigning against hijab here.
