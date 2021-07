DNA: Jacob Zuma and Gupta Brothers did a lot of corruption in South Africa?

Jacob Zuma became the fourth democratically elected President of South Africa in 2009. Zuma faced many legal challenges before, during and after his presidency, but the most prominent of all the corruption issues leveled against him is the involvement of the Gupta family. Prominent members of this family are three brothers - Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta as well as Atul's nephew Varun.