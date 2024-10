videoDetails

DNA: Khamenei’s Bold Warning to Israel: War Looming?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei paid tribute to Hezbollah commander Hassan Nasrallah and issued a clear warning to Israel. Khamenei stated that if necessary, Iran would strike Israel, reaffirming that Hezbollah’s actions in Gaza are justified. He also supported the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel, signaling that Iran is ready for conflict, and a major war between Israel and Iran may be on the horizon.