DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping

| Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

Few pictures have come out from China which are surprising. Because such pictures are not seen in China. The rebellion started again in China after 33 years. People angry with the lockdown in China have taken to the streets and are creating a ruckus. Angry people have also demanded the resignation of President Xi Jinping.