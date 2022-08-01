NewsVideos

Of the 6 medals that India has won so far in the Commonwealth Games, the players who have won 5 medals come from the villages and poor families of India. The childhood of these players is spent eating dry roti and chutney. But still there is so much strength and power in their bodies that they can beat the players of the world who have all the facilities.

|Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
