DNA: Munawwar Rana's words on Taliban more 'dangerous' than bullets?

Poet Munawwar Rana refused to recognize the Taliban as a terrorist organization, amid an ongoing controversy over the statements made in favor of the Taliban. Earlier, many leaders including Sambhal's SP MP Shafiqur Rehman Burke, AIMPLB's spokesperson Maulana Sajjad Nomani and Peace Party's Shadab Chauhan have made such controversial statements in favor of the Taliban.