The Nanavati Commission on Wednesday gave clean chit to former Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi and his ministers in the 2002 communal riots, which led to over 1000 deaths. In this segment of DNA, we discuss the recent clean chit given to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots.