DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral

|Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 11:54 PM IST
In every country, state funerals are held according to their own rules, through which the tradition of funeral of the country's dignitaries is carried out. The most recent example of this is the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, which became an international event. And now preparations are going on in Japan for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. But more than half of the population of Japan is opposing it.

