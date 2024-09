videoDetails

DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 02:40 AM IST

While the world is just catching up with electric vehicles (EVs), Norway has set a new global benchmark. This small country has managed to electrify its transportation sector like no other, with a majority of new vehicles being electric. Norway's rapid adoption of EVs, from cars to buses, has stunned the world. In this report, we explore how Norway achieved this remarkable feat and what lessons other countries can learn.