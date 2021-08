DNA: Pakistani historians don't remember the date of independence

India and Pakistan got independence on the same day i.e. 15th August, but still, the celebration of independence in Pakistan takes place on 14th August. Actually, India got independence from the British on 15 August, but Pakistan was approved as a separate country on 14 August. But still, many Pakistani historians consider August 15 as the correct date of independence, not on 14 August.