DNA: Pakistan's Chief Justice threatened with beheading

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

The fundamentalists are demanding resignation of Pakistan's Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa. The reason behind their anger is the decision of Chief Justice Qazi Faiz in which he said that non-Muslims in Pakistan also have the freedom to follow their religion.