DNA: Propaganda against India exposed

US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin arrives in India on a 3-day visit after Japan and North Korea, this is his first foreign visit, since the formation of the Biden government. Lloyd Austin also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although Robert Menendez, President of Foreign Relations Committee of the United States, has asked his country's Defense Minister in a letter that he raises issues related to human rights and democracy in the discussion with the Government of India.