NewsVideos

DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given the task of having 10 children to the women of his country. He has also announced a cash reward for this and women who do so will be given 10 lakh rubles, 13 lakh according to Indian currency. Along with this, she will also be given an award named 'Mother Heroine'.

|Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given the task of having 10 children to the women of his country. He has also announced a cash reward for this and women who do so will be given 10 lakh rubles, 13 lakh according to Indian currency. Along with this, she will also be given an award named 'Mother Heroine'.

All Videos

Virat Kohli completes 14 years in International Cricket
Virat Kohli completes 14 years in International Cricket
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
9:4
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
8:17
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
22:17
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
DNA: Will 'new voters' create a 'new Kashmir'?
13:16
DNA: Will 'new voters' create a 'new Kashmir'?

Trending Videos

Virat Kohli completes 14 years in International Cricket
9:4
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
8:17
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
22:17
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
13:16
DNA: Will 'new voters' create a 'new Kashmir'?
DNA Video,Russia,Putin,Vladimir Putin,russia population problem,population of russia,russia population,population decline,russia population growth,offer to increase population,Putin's offer to Russia,Cash prize to increase population,mother heroine,reward for mother heroine,mother heroine medal,mother heroine concept,russia announces mother heroine concept,what is mother heroine concept,why russia plans for mother heroine concept,DNA,DNA analysis,