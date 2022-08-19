DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given the task of having 10 children to the women of his country. He has also announced a cash reward for this and women who do so will be given 10 lakh rubles, 13 lakh according to Indian currency. Along with this, she will also be given an award named 'Mother Heroine'.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

