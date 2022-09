DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine

More than 7 months have passed since the Russia-Ukraine war, but so far there has been no result of this war. While on one hand Russia has suffered a lot, on the other hand Ukraine is also not ready to give up. In such a situation, Russia has now announced the merger of 4 states of Ukraine into its country. These four states account for about 15% of the total area of ​​Ukraine.