DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan

Tensions between the US and China have increased after the visit of US Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi. And its direct effect is also visible on Taiwan. China swung into action as soon as Pelosi left Taiwan. 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan's Air Defense Zone.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 01:37 AM IST

