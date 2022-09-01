DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan

Rebellion has started once again in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Freedom slogans are rising in PoK's Mirpur. The major reason for the demonstration against the Pakistani army in PoK is the rigging of relief materials from other countries for the flood victims.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

