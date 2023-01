videoDetails

DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 10:56 PM IST

BBC's documentary on 'Anti-India Mindset' has been discussed in the British Parliament. In which PM Modi has been held responsible for the 2002 Gujarat riots. In the British Parliament, when the BBC's anti-India narrative was heard outright, the British PM Rishi Sunak had to give an explanation. He also gave a befitting reply to the MP of Pakistani origin.