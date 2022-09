DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

Switzerland, on hearing the name, beautiful white valleys come to mind. Which are present in films from tales to stories. But now the black shadow of global warming has fallen on the white plains of Switzerland and if it is not stopped, then by the end of this century, the white plains of Switzerland will be left only in the stories and this is not an imaginary threat.