DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!

| Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

Did you know that smart, stylish looking products can give you serious diseases like cancer? This claim has been made about the product of Unilever, an international company in the world. The use of 6 brands of Unilever company and 19 of its products has been feared to cause cancer.