NewsVideos

DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?

A big step has been taken against trolling in Japan. A law has now been made under which if a person insults another person on social media or hurt feelings, then such person can be sentenced to one year in jail.

|Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 01:58 AM IST
A big step has been taken against trolling in Japan. A law has now been made under which if a person insults another person on social media or hurt feelings, then such person can be sentenced to one year in jail.

All Videos

Deshhit: Violent protests against Agneepath scheme rage across nation
50:38
Deshhit: Violent protests against Agneepath scheme rage across nation
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
6:0
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
North Korea goes alert over outbreak of an unidentified disease amid COVID wave
North Korea goes alert over outbreak of an unidentified disease amid COVID wave
Why is this mob marching towards Indian embassy?
Why is this mob marching towards Indian embassy?
Agenda India Ka : Agneepath Protest -- 'Agniveers' set 10 trains ablaze in Bihar
34:58
Agenda India Ka : Agneepath Protest -- 'Agniveers' set 10 trains ablaze in Bihar

Trending Videos

50:38
Deshhit: Violent protests against Agneepath scheme rage across nation
6:0
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
North Korea goes alert over outbreak of an unidentified disease amid COVID wave
Why is this mob marching towards Indian embassy?
34:58
Agenda India Ka : Agneepath Protest -- 'Agniveers' set 10 trains ablaze in Bihar
DNA Video,Sudhir Chaudhary,japan on online insult,japan on online insults,japan announces one-year jail term for online insults,japan new rulele,japan fines on online insult,japan has announced a one-year jail term,japan trolling law,jail for trolling,online trolling,Online abuse,Law,trolling in india,Social media,world news,japan new law on trolling,DNA,Sudhir Chaudhary,Hindi News,law against trollers,how to deal with trollers,action against trolling,Online safety,Japan,Troll,India,