NewsVideos

DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country

The current situation of Sri Lanka at this time is worrying. 25 million people of Sri Lanka today forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country. Violence broke out in Colombo as soon as it was reported that Gotabaya Rajapaksa had fled to the Maldives with his family in an army plane.

|Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 11:54 PM IST
The current situation of Sri Lanka at this time is worrying. 25 million people of Sri Lanka today forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country. Violence broke out in Colombo as soon as it was reported that Gotabaya Rajapaksa had fled to the Maldives with his family in an army plane.

All Videos

DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
24:51
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
4:59
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
Deshhit: How is the beheading squad being prepared?
45:38
Deshhit: How is the beheading squad being prepared?
Deshhit: Monsoon Mayhem -- Floods wreak havoc in many Indian states
8:27
Deshhit: Monsoon Mayhem -- Floods wreak havoc in many Indian states
Deshhit: Who will grant shelter to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa?
17:22
Deshhit: Who will grant shelter to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa?

Trending Videos

24:51
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
4:59
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
45:38
Deshhit: How is the beheading squad being prepared?
8:27
Deshhit: Monsoon Mayhem -- Floods wreak havoc in many Indian states
17:22
Deshhit: Who will grant shelter to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa?
DNA Video,Sri Lanka Economic Crisis,Sri Lanka crisis,sri lanka food crisis,crisis in sri lanka,economic crisis in sri lanka,sri lanka economic crisis explained,sri lanka financial crisis,Sri Lanka,sri lankan economy crisis,sri lanka economy crisis,sri lankan economic crisis,food crisis sri lanka,why sri lanka economic crisis,sri lanka latest news,Sri Lanka news,Sri Lanka economy,Sri Lanka News Today,srilanka economic crisis,Gotabaya Rajapaksa,