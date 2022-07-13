DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country

The current situation of Sri Lanka at this time is worrying. 25 million people of Sri Lanka today forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country. Violence broke out in Colombo as soon as it was reported that Gotabaya Rajapaksa had fled to the Maldives with his family in an army plane.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

