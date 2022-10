DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'

| Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

Attempts are made to troll Prime Minister Narendra Modi on unnecessary issues. These trollers praise Russian President Vladimir Putin a lot as well Putin's policies and his thinking. We do not want to surprise such people, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is also a fan of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he considers him a patriot.