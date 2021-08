DNA: VP Amrullah Saleh declares himself as Afghan 'care taker' President

Amrullah Saleh declared himself Afghan 'Care Taker' President. The Vice President has declared himself the 'Care Taker' President of the war-torn country on Twitter. On Sunday, Saleh vowed he would never bow down to the Taliban. "I will not disappoint the millions of people who listened to me. I will never be under one roof with the Taliban," he wrote in English on Twitter.