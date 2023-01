videoDetails

DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

In answer to this question where is the epicenter of terrorism, everyone will say Pakistan. Now the terrorist organization Taliban is also saying that Pakistan is a terrorist country, but European countries do not know what kind of sympathy they have with Pakistan that they feel pain in their stomach when Pakistan is called a terrorist country.