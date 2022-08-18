DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?

Now the government is preparing that all types of gadgets can be charged with a single common charger. For this, the government had called a meeting of all the state holders associated with the mobile industry of the country. In this meeting, it was considered to prepare the strategy of One Nation, One Charger.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 01:04 AM IST

Now the government is preparing that all types of gadgets can be charged with a single common charger. For this, the government had called a meeting of all the state holders associated with the mobile industry of the country. In this meeting, it was considered to prepare the strategy of One Nation, One Charger.