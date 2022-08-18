DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
Now the government is preparing that all types of gadgets can be charged with a single common charger. For this, the government had called a meeting of all the state holders associated with the mobile industry of the country. In this meeting, it was considered to prepare the strategy of One Nation, One Charger.
Now the government is preparing that all types of gadgets can be charged with a single common charger. For this, the government had called a meeting of all the state holders associated with the mobile industry of the country. In this meeting, it was considered to prepare the strategy of One Nation, One Charger.