DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

Nowadays, Bappi Lahiri is gaining popularity everywhere in China. Exhausted with their troubles, Chinese people today are humming Bappi Lahiri's superhit song Jimmy Jimmy. Even today in India, this song compels us all to dance, but in China it means something else. In China, this song has become a new slogan for the helplessness of the people and its rebellion against Xi Jinping.