DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?

Tomorrow will be the 25 death anniversary of Princess Diana, the daughter-in-law of Britain's royal family. Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997. So today in DNA, see some such aspects related to Diana's life which had a deep impact on British society.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:52 PM IST

