DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?

If the tension between China and Taiwan increases, then it will have an effect on the world because the chip that you have in your mobile or computer might made in Taiwan. The car also runs on the technology of semiconductor chip and that too might be made in Taiwan as well.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 01:36 AM IST

