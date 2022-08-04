NewsVideos

DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?

If the tension between China and Taiwan increases, then it will have an effect on the world because the chip that you have in your mobile or computer might made in Taiwan. The car also runs on the technology of semiconductor chip and that too might be made in Taiwan as well.

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 01:36 AM IST
If the tension between China and Taiwan increases, then it will have an effect on the world because the chip that you have in your mobile or computer might made in Taiwan. The car also runs on the technology of semiconductor chip and that too might be made in Taiwan as well.

All Videos

DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
15:48
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
17:8
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
What is lawn bowls, the outdoor sport that gave India its historic gold at Commonwealth Games | Zee English News
What is lawn bowls, the outdoor sport that gave India its historic gold at Commonwealth Games | Zee English News
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?
4:50
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?
DNA: Petition to ending politics of grabbing votes with freebies
11:52
DNA: Petition to ending politics of grabbing votes with freebies

Trending Videos

15:48
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
17:8
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
What is lawn bowls, the outdoor sport that gave India its historic gold at Commonwealth Games | Zee English News
4:50
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?
11:52
DNA: Petition to ending politics of grabbing votes with freebies
DNA Video,china vs taiwan,taiwan semiconductor industry,Taiwan,Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company,semiconductor industry,Chip shortage,taiwan semiconductor,China,taiwan semiconductors,chip manufacturing,india taiwan china,Made in China,taiwan and china,China Taiwan,taiwan semiconductor industr,is taiwan a country or part of china,made in taiwan,chips,Semiconductor Chip,taiwan chip shortage,taiwan chip manufacturer,